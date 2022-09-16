Eldon A. Biver, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, with a wake service at 6:30 p.m., Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Gerald F. Brenke, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Thomas Burkart, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Calvin E. Corlett, McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, Norwegian Lutheran Church, McGregor. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Constance Fessler, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Dubuque. Service: 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Phillip W. French, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Dawn J. Gloss, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 to 4 p.m. today, Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive.
Carole J. Hutchinson, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester.
Patrick A. Hyde, Galena, Ill. — Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Cynthia L. Knapper, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Geri E. Ryan, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Kathaleen M. Seippel, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, Walnut Pavilion, Swiss Valley Park.
Joanne Steger, Balltown, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Balltown.
