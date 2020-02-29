MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Dr. Leo M. Biehl, 89, of Maquoketa, Iowa, died peacefully, surrounded by his children, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at ManorCare in Dubuque.
A funeral Mass will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 2, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa. Visitation will occur on Sunday, March 1, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, with military honors.
Leo Michael Biehl was born on November 25, 1930, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Nicholas and Apolonia (Thillman) Biehl. He received his D.D.S. degree from St. Louis University in 1955.
Leo married Lois A. Knapp on July 21, 1955, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa. He served as a captain in the Air Force in Tokyo, Japan and Lincoln, Nebraska. The family then settled in Maquoketa, where Dr. Biehl practiced dentistry for 46 years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Leo had a passion for reading and gardening. He spent countless hours behind the Dairy Queen cultivating his tomatoes. He enjoyed traveling, even in a station wagon packed with kids. He loved sports and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Doc was known for his kind and compassionate spirit. Above all, Leo valued his family and friendships. He was a loving husband, devoted father and loyal friend. He was a kind man to all.
Leo is survived by his children, Beverly (Craig) Van Amburg, Christi (John) Burns, Drs. Robert (Catherine) Biehl, Bruce Biehl, Mary (Forrest) Fromm, David Biehl and Douglas Biehl; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister Yvonne (James) Schreiner; sister-in-law Elizabeth Biehl; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Richard and Elizabeth Knapp; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lois, in 2015; and infant daughter, Linda; brother, William Biehl; sister, Grace Connell; and daughter-in-law Cheryl Biehl.
A Memorial Fund has been established.
Online condolences may be left at www.CarsonAndSon.com.