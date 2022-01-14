GALENA, Ill. — Earl G. Straka, 85, formerly of Galena, IL and Wauzeka, WI passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the home of his stepdaughter and step son-in-law, Kim and Rodney Coohey’s home in Cascade, Iowa, surrounded by his family.
Visitation for Earl will be held from 11:00 to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where services will be held at 1:30 p.m. with Deacon Joseph Schockemoehl presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa.
He was born June 20, 1936 in Wauzeka, Wisconsin, son of Emil and Dora (Pettera) Straka. He is a graduate of the Wauzeka High School. He married the love of his life, Margaret (Edna) Peiffer on November 26, 1980, and was heart broken since he lost her on January 30, 2014.
Earl was employed as a welder at John Deere Dubuque Works and then at Star Manufacturing in Freeport, Illinois until his retirement. In his retirement he used his talent as a wood worker and made several wood toys, and other beautiful things. Fishing was his absolute favorite past time. When together, he and Edna loved to travel. He was a very kind and gentle man, whom will be missed.
He is survived by step children, Annette (David) Ennis of Asbury, IA, Allan (Kimberly) Meyers of Benton, WI, Ed Meyers of Monticello, IA and Kim (Rodney) Coohey of Cascade, IA; five step grandchildren; two twin step great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Pam Straka of Dubuque, IA; nieces and nephews, Wendy (Emerald) Faulker Jr. of Readstown, WI, Shawn (Sarah) Straka of Bridgeport, WI and Rachael Straka of Dubuque, IA; and; five great nieces and one great nephew.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Donald Straka.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque for the care and support given to Earl and our family.