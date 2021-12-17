Stacy Ella Green age 49, of Dubuque, IA passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.
She was born September 18, 1972 and was the daughter of Marie (McGovern) and Kenneth Green of Dubuque and wife and best friend to Joseph Pass.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Private entombment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Stacy graduated from Dubuque Hempstead High School in 1991. She started working at KFC while in high school and made it her career, having managed multiple KFC restaurants in Dubuque and the surrounding area prior to her illness. She had a servant’s heart and found great joy in taking care of her customers and team members at the restaurants she managed.
Stacy was a very kind and loving person. One of her greatest joys was being “Auntie Stacy” to her four nieces and one nephew. She shared vacations, holidays, and many special moments with them over the years and absolutely loved being a part of their lives.
She was a fan of the Green Bay Packers and Iowa Hawkeyes, though both gave her reason not to be more frequently than she would have liked. Regardless, come Saturday and Sunday in the fall Stacy would enjoy watching her teams and cheering them on.
Stacy was a big supporter of organ donation, having received two kidney donations over her lifetime that helped her live as full a life as possible. In death, Stacy’s choice to be an organ donor herself will provide her recipient the gift of sight.
Those left to honor Stacy’s memory are her husband Joe Pass; her mother Marie (McGovern) Green; her siblings Dan (Carrie) Green, Maggie (Jon) Mauch, and Jay Green; nieces Morgan, Ashley, Maci, Finley; nephew Frasier and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Green, with whom she shared both her birthday and date of passing, as well as her grandparents.
A memorial fund will be established in Stacy’s honor.