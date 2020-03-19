James E. Fecke, Savanna, Ill. — Services have been postponed and a new date will be announced in the near future.
JoAnn Hernandez, Savanna, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Gary A. Krapfl, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 20, St. Francis Cemetery Chapel, Dyersville.
Elizabeth M. Rath, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: 4 to 9 p.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll, Ill.
Marc A. Reising, Wauzeka, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, Sacred Heart Church, Wauzeka. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Sacred Heart Church Hall, Wauzeka, and 10 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church.
Theresa M. Sawvell, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 5 p.m. Friday, March 20, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.
Hazel G. Soden, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, United Methodist Church, Lancaster. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.