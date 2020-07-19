ASBURY, Iowa — George F. Chapman, 81, of Asbury, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Westview Funeral Home, 2659 Kennedy Road. The family requests that masks be worn to the visitation and social distancing be observed. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church where masks are required. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
George was born November 2, 1938, in Dubuque, son of Virgil and Mary (Egelhof) Chapman. He graduated from Loras Academy, received his bachelor’s degree from Loras College and his master’s degree from UNI. He also attended Florida State University and the University of Wisconsin for post graduate work.
On June 18, 1960, he married the love of his life, Nancy Gleason, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Dubuque.
He taught in the West Delaware Community Schools from 1960 to 1966 and then taught at Dubuque Senior High School from 1967 until his retirement in 1999. He served as science department chair for over 15 years, was active in the Iowa Academy of Science, serving as Regional Director, and one year as president of the science teaching section. He received the Iowa State Outstanding Teacher of Biology award in 1970.
He was active in and held a seat on the Board of the Barn Community Theater. He was an active member of the Dubuque Fine Arts Society. He also ushered at and was on the Board of the Grand Opera House.
George is survived by his wife, Nancy Chapman; five children, Mark (Kelly) Chapman, of Dubuque, and their children, Zach (Sara) and Samantha (Jake); Scott Chapman, of Oak View, CA, and his children, Randy (Jody), Chelsea (Donald) and Colby; David (Laurie) Chapman, of Phoenix, and their children, Ryan, Kristin and Alex; Amy (Thomas) Wagner, of Asbury, and their children, Andrew and Abby; and Nick Chapman, of Asbury, and his children, Haley, Chloe and Noah; four great-grandchildren, with the fifth on the way. He is also survived by a sister, Sharon (Dieter) Landre, of Garland, Texas.
In addition to community theater, George enjoyed hunting for and refinishing antiques. He loved cooking on his grill and spending time with his family. He and Nancy spent the past nineteen winters in Phoenix, where they developed a large group of great Snow Bird friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mark Runde and his nurse, Julie; and Dr. Eric Engelman and the Oncology Department at Medical Associates for their wonderful care.