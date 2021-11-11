SAVANNA, Ill. — Donald P. Larsen, 76, of Savanna, died on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at Law-Jones Funeral Home in Savanna, where a funeral service will follow. Burial will take place at Savanna Township Cemetery.

