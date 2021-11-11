Donald P. Larsen Telegraph Herald Nov 11, 2021 19 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SAVANNA, Ill. — Donald P. Larsen, 76, of Savanna, died on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at Law-Jones Funeral Home in Savanna, where a funeral service will follow. Burial will take place at Savanna Township Cemetery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Savanna-ill Carroll-county-ill Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today