OTTER CREEK, Iowa — Jean “Duffy” (Hughes) Dunne, 83, of Otter Creek, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Mill Valley Care Center.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am Monday, March 16, 2020, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Otter Creek. Family will greet friends 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, additional visitation will be again Monday morning from 9:00 am – 10:00 am, also at the funeral home. Complete arrangements are pending at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.