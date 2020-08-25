Jerry A. Spiegelhalter, 66, of Dubuque, died on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a service will be held at 1 p.m.
