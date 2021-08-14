LA MOTTE, Iowa — Donald E. Capesius, 70, of La Motte, died on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at St. Joseph Key West Church.

