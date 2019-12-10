OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Dorothy L. Sindberg, age 89, of Oconomowoc, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.
She was born December 12th, 1929, in Oconomowoc, the daughter of Theodore and Alice (nee Sylvester) Bolson. Dorothy married Minord J. Sindberg on October 22,1949, in Oconomowoc. She was a devoted mother, raising five boys before returning to school later in her life, obtaining her Nursing Degree at age 42. She was the In-service Coordinator, Certified EMT, Certified First Aid Instructor/CPR Instructor with Bethesda Lutheran Home in Watertown for 22 years before her retirement. She was entrusted with training the staff who would care for developmentally disabled children and adults. Dorothy continued her care-giving skills for many family members, including her mother, sisters and husband.
In addition to her love for family, she was an animal lover, caring for many dogs and cats. Dorothy loved to read, and had an insatiable love of learning, especially medical related topics. She had many pen pals and regularly wrote many letters. She was an avid Wisconsin sports fan of the Packers, Brewers and Badgers.
In 1987, she purchased an historic 10-acre property with residence in Jefferson County, built in the late 1800s. It was a real fixer upper that Dorothy and Minord restored and refinished with family and friends. It was a great source of pride and joy. Dorothy had the epitome of a “Midwestern work ethic,” which she instilled in her sons and grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, Jeffery (Judy), Steve (Patti), Dennis, Mark (Deirdre), Keith (Lori); 12 grandchildren, Tracy, Stephanie, Amanda, Kelsey, Amiee, Andrew, Erin, Kari, Leah, Connor, Nathan and Trevor; as well as 8 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Minord; her sisters, Jane and Shirley; her brother, Robert; and parents.
A Celebration of Dorothy’s Life will be held on Saturday, December 14, at 5 p.m. at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066. A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday. Burial will be held at La Belle Cemetery.
Memorial Donations to the Jefferson County Humane Society in Dorothy’s name would be appreciated.