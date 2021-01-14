Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Toni M. Ames, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, Mueller Memorial Chapel, Linwood Cemetery, Dubuque.
Charles J. Bacon, Hopkinton, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, Iowa.
Molly M. Kaiser, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, St. John’s the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta.
Betty G. LeClere, Farley, Iowa — Burial: 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, Hopkinton (Iowa) Cemetery.
David J. Murphy, East Dubuque, Ill. — Graveside service: 10:30 a.m. today, East Dubuque Cemetery.
Donald J. Remakel, Dubuque — Public gathering: 10 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque.
John Schultz, McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor.
Dianne M. Sieverding, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque. Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church, Dubuque.
David Steckel, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque. Services: 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Edgar J. Turnis, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Services: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Cary W. Zumhof, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque.