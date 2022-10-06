Joanne Brown, Davenport, Iowa — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Julie A. Clough, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, Benton United Methodist Church. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at the church.
Doris E. Currier, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, First United Methodist Church, Maquoketa. Celebration of life: 3 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Marvin W. Drury, Preston, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Law Jones Funeral Home, Preston. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Genevieve M. Freund, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 9:30 a.m. today, Mary Frances Clarke Chapel, Mount Carmel Bluffs. Sharing of memories: 9:30 a.m. today at the chapel, followed by Mass of Christian burial.
Lois A. Gudenkauf, Dubuque — Wake service: 3 p.m., followed by visitation until 7 p.m., today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Key West, Iowa.
Leo F. Hillard, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Mary A. Huber, Johnston, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. today at the church.
Randall E. Johnson, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue.
Marie Therese Kalb, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. today, Francis House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center.
Mary F. Lewis, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, Church of the Resurrection. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
