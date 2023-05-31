SABULA, Iowa — Marilyn K. Giddings, 75, of Sabula, died on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at Law-Jones Funeral Home in Savanna, Ill. Services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 2, at Sabula United Methodist Church.