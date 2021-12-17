Vincent Huber, 95, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at St Anthony Catholic Church. Fr. Steven Rosonke will officiate. Friends may greet the family from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in Nativity BVM Cemetery, Menominee, IL.
Vince was born on a farm in the rural area of Sinsinawa, WI, son of Frank and Anna (Berger) Huber on July 21, 1926. He went to school at St. Joseph School at Sinsinawa, WI. Vince was a hard worker as he found himself running the family farm at the age of 14 when his father passed away unexpectedly.
Vince married the love of his life, Arlene Anglin, at St Raphael’s Cathedral in Dubuque, IA, on October 9, 1951. He and Arlene farmed for 50 years in the Menominee, IL. area. He had a special love for his family as he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Vince will be sadly missed by his family.
He is survived by his 5 children: Lois (Gary) Beyer of Woodbine, IL; Evelyn (Paul) Dolan of Dubuque, IA; Thomas (Karen) Huber of Winter Park, FL; John (Anne) Huber of Galena, IL; Jeff (Angel) Huber of Incline Village, NV; 15 grandchildren: Lori Beyer, Michael (Leanne) Beyer, Julie (Ben) Nankee, Shaun (Melissa) Dolan, Erin (Nick) Sessler, Kelli (Dennis) Riniker, John (Ashley) Huber, Kate (Peter) Schmidt, Kayla Huber, Sam Huber, Jack Huber, Max and Grace Huber, Diana and Kiana Anvari; 20 great- grandchildren: J.P. Beyer, Miles and Simon Beyer, Thad and Leo Nankee, Hanna, Addilyn, and Blake Dolan, Anneliese and Jacob Sessler, Hailie, Zack, Olivia, Jack, Thomas, Natalie, and Emma Riniker, Laurel and Lucas Schmidt, and Penelope Huber.
Vince was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Anna Huber, 4 sisters: Mary (Clarence) Theilen, Rita (Don) Powers, Agnes (Milton) Coates, and Marcella Huber; 2 brothers: Joseph (Margaret) Huber and Elmer Huber who died in infancy; 3 grandsons: Bobby, Kevin, and Kurt Dolan who died in infancy; and a daughter-in-law, Laura Huber.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his longtime caregivers “The Luther Ladies”, Cathy and Susan, as well as to Dr. Amy Winsky.
Egelhof, Siegert, and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.