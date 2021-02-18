PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Gerald (Gerry) “Shorty” A. Bertram, 92, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died at his home on Monday, February 15, 2021. Private family services will be held at Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. A public celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Lutheran Church of Peace. Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gerald Bertram Memorial Fund, which can be mailed to the funeral home in care of the Bertram Family at PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Gerry was born on March 12, 1928, in Lima Township, Grant County, the son of Charles and Lena (Haug) Bertram. He was united in marriage to Carol J. Friedli on August 16, 1952, at the Barneveld Lutheran Church, Barneveld, Wisconsin. He attended Livingston High School and graduated from Dodgeville High School. After marriage, Gerry and Carol farmed for a time and then he began doing carpentry work in the early 1960s and continued doing carpentry work until his retirement. Gerry and Carol moved to Platteville in 1962. He was a member of Lutheran Church of Peace, where he used his carpentry skills to help maintain the church and grounds, and he served in other capacities. He served on the House of Peace Board, where he was a past president. He was an avid dancer and golfer. Gerry enjoyed the “Cottage” on Lake Wisconsin for many years with Carol, family members, and friends fishing and water skiing.
Gerry is survived by his wife, Carol; two daughters, Marsha (Mike) Stewart and their family, Brian (Helen) Stewart and their children, Riley and Emilie, and Jeff (Guillermo Rios) Stewart; Jean Olson and her family, Chelsey (Lee) Balsiger, and their children, Dakota, Brooks, and Reece, and Raelene (Laura Colosky) Olson; two sisters-in-law, Sherry (Jack) Malone and their son, Jason (Mary) Friedli Malone, whom spent many times with Gerry, Carol and the family, and Maxine Bertram; and many nieces and nephews. Gerry was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Elmer, Glenn, and Charles, Jr.; and three sisters, Ella Wells, Gladys Kindstrom, and Cora Boldt. The family would like to express a special Thank You to St. Croix Hospice, Mike and Doris Alt, and Jackie Hale for their love and care.