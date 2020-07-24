Tamara R. Puccio, 75, of Dubuque, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at her home.
The Funeral Service for Tamara will be today at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Tamara was born March 10, 1945, in Dubuque, the daughter of Timothy B. and Lulu Comstock Sargent. On October 21, 1972, she married Joseph W. Puccio in Dubuque. He passed away on May 9, 2006.
Tamara loved playing cards, bowling, fishing and camping.
Survivors include her brother, Timothy Sargent, of Olin, IA; her step son, Joseph (Sherry) Puccio; and 16 nieces and nephews, including her caregiver, Robert A. Sargent.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Carl Sargent and Charles Sargent.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Tamara’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.