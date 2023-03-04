Robert B. Steffen,79, of Dubuque, Iowa, formerly of Bernard, Iowa, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023, surrounded by his family at Dubuque Specialty Care in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Bob will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, where a wake service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friends may also call after 9 a.m. Monday, at the funeral home.
Services for Bob will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 6, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Garryowen, Iowa, with Rev. Phil Gibbs officiating, and Rev Mark Osterhaus concelebrating. Burial will be held in St. Aloysius Cemetery in South Garryowen, Iowa.
Bob was born on October 20, 1943, in Dyersville, Iowa, son of Bernard and Laurabelle “Betty” (Jacobsmeyer) Steffen. He received his education in the Bernard Country schools. He was united in marriage on April 20, 1968, to Melinda Breitbach at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa.
Bob started at the age of 17, working on the farm at the New Melleray Monastery in Peosta. He went to work at Trust Joist as a forklift operator in Dubuque and Horsfield Construction as foreman in the shop for over 10 years. Bob also farmed alongside his brothers, Bob, Gary and Phil over 25 years raising livestock and crops.
He enjoyed life to the fullest. He enjoyed going to tractor pulls with his brothers, mowing the lawn, attending stock car races, time in his shop just tinkering as he always working on something. He loved to travel and went to Vegas 3 times, once with HCI construction, to Apache Junction, Branson, Florida, and taking his entire family on a Jamaica Cruise. He also enjoyed country dancing at the fairgrounds, playing cards, especially euchre and his visits to the casino’s and eating out with friends. Most of all he enjoyed his time spent with his grandkids.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64, Melinda Steffen of Asbury; four children, Robert Steffen Jr. of Peosta, Melissa McAfee of Cedar Rapids, Marsha (Tim) Current, and Ryan Steffen (friend, Amy Winger) both of Bernard; grandchildren, Malorie and Jake Steffen, Peyton and Kai McAfee, Rylee and Dalton Steffen and Thad and Breckin Current; three siblings, Mazie Arthofer of Peosta, IA, Gary (Patti) Steffen of Cascade, IA, and Phil (Vicki) Steffen of Zwingle; brothers and sisters-in-law, Connie Steffen of Dubuque, Robert Kirby of Key West, Eldon (Mary) Breitbach of Marion, Betty (Paul) Theisen of Epworth, Mary Westermeyer of Dubuque, Sharon (Ron) Schaul, and Rosie Breitbach both of Farley .
He is preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Carol Steffen, Diane Steffen, and Jane Kirby; one brother, Tom Steffen; father and mother-in-law, Bernard and Bernice (Oberfoell) Breitbach; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mike Arthofer, Jerry (Mary) Breitbach, Darlene (Wilferd) Vorwald, Gene Breitbach, Gary Westermeyer; two nieces, Michelle Arthofer and Julie Kutsch; a nephew, Cameron “Cam” Breitbach.
