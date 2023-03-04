Robert B. Steffen,79, of Dubuque, Iowa, formerly of Bernard, Iowa, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023, surrounded by his family at Dubuque Specialty Care in Dubuque, Iowa.

Visitation for Bob will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, where a wake service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friends may also call after 9 a.m. Monday, at the funeral home.

