Jeanette “Jean” Welu, 87, of Dubuque, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Thursday at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, where there will be a parish wake service at 6:30 pm.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 pm Friday at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Trinity Church. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. To view the livestream of the funeral mass, please visit www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Jean was born April 15, 1935 in St. Catherine’s the daughter of Daniel J. and Armella (Thole) Herbst. She was educated at the one-room schoolhouse in Zwingle, where she grew up on a farm. In 1953, she graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy in Dubuque. Jeanette married Robert E. Welu on June 28, 1958 at Assumption Catholic Church, Zwingle. He preceded her in death on May 22, 2003.
Jean was employed at Trausch Baking Co. and the Dubuque Packing Co. until her retirement in 1968.
Jean was a loving mother whose faith was very important to her. She attended Mass daily and was member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church where she was a very active volunteer.
Jeanette is survived by two children, Jon (Carrie) Welu and Paula (Kevin Birch) Welu, both of Dubuque; her grandchildren, Ryan, Rena, Payton, Katelyn, Lillian, Chandler, and Alexis; her great-grandchildren, Jaden, Jalen, Jaliona, Chloe and Rosalie; her sister, Charlotte (Bill) Tindell; two brothers, Leo (Sheila) Herbst, and Paul (Patricia) Herbst; two sisters in law, Adele Palmer and Carole Welu; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her sister and brother in law Louise and Robert McCarty; her brother and sister in law Robert and Charlotte Herbst; her sister-in-law Deanna Herbst; and her parents-in-law Ray and Marie Welu.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jeanette Welu Memorial Fund.
The family would like to thank Brittany and Lindsey from Hospice of Dubuque East team and close family friend, Juliann Kruse for all of their loving care and support.
