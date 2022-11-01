KIELER, Wis. — Ellen L. Timmerman, 86, of Kieler, Wisconsin, died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Park Place in Platteville, Wisconsin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 noon, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott and Rev. Bart Timmerman officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends and family may call from 9-11:45 a.m. Wednesday at the parish center prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.

