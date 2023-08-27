Roger F. Duster, age 78, of Dubuque, IA, completed his earthly journey suddenly on August 17, 2023, at home. To honor Roger’s life, a private family service is being held.
Roger was born on July 20, 1945, in Holy Cross, IA, a son to Edwin and Rita (Freiburger) Duster. He was raised with a strong work ethic and a desire to make the most out of each day while taking care of those he loved. Roger thankfully found the love of his life early and was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Carol J. Bowers, on May 25, 1968. They were blessed with three children and 54 wonderful years together before Carol was sadly called home ahead of him in March of this year. Roger would admit that his heart was forever broken and this was an awfully lonely world without his beautiful bride by his side.
Roger spent his working career in the experimental department at John Deere Dubuque Works for over 30 years, and even continued on traveling and training technicians after retirement as projects and issues arose in the field. He took great pride in all that he did, and his commitment to work would be no exception.
Roger and Carol spent their free-time together building and traveling in their street rods. They traveled all over the country going from show to show and Roger even built Carol her own street rod to enjoy along the way. Logging easily over 50,000 miles and immeasurable amounts of memories and friends along the way, Roger and Carol rode through this life joyfully with both hands on the wheel together through each part of the journey. Roger also did a lot of painting over the years and many of his meticulously sprayed and sealed finishes still adorn countless classic cars still making their way to the local shows to this day.
Recommended for you
Roger was truly a family man at heart. Whether it was the nights camping with the kids in the yard, or simply enjoying a nice evening with a cold beer in hand with his loved ones around him, all was right with the world when his family was nearby. It’s beyond difficult to imagine losing both Roger and Carol within months of one another, and only God knows how we can find peace in this tragic reality, but we do trust that these two predestined soulmates are both walking hand in hand again and only wait patiently for us to join them again. Thank you, Roger, for leading by example, being patient when necessary, yet firm when required, and for always reminding us through your words, thoughts and actions that nothing in this temporal world was more important to you than those you loved. May the lessons and legacy which you leave behind now be found to exist all so vividly in the hearts and minds of all who knew and loved you.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Roger include his three children, Kyle (Shelly) Duster, Ainsworth, IA, Gina Harkey, Dallas, TX, and Kevin (fiancé Ashley Duschen) Duster, Millville, IA; his grandchildren, Courtney, Nicole, Bayley, Tyler, Cassidy, Gage, and Hunter; his great-grandchildren, Taevion Connolly and Ryker Duster; his siblings, Gary (Patty) Duster, Dubuque, IA, Rosie Arensdorf, Dubuque, IA, and Darlene (Jim) Mullen, Sun City West, AZ; his sisters-in-law, Sue Duster, East Dubuque, IL, and Mary Duster, Dubuque, IA; along with numerous extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Duster; his parents, Edwin Duster and Rita (Bob) Wydert; his very special granddaughter, Kylie Jo Duster; his brothers, Ron Duster and Bob Duster; and his brother-in-law, Elmer Arensdorf.