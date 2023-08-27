Roger F. Duster, age 78, of Dubuque, IA, completed his earthly journey suddenly on August 17, 2023, at home. To honor Roger’s life, a private family service is being held.

Roger was born on July 20, 1945, in Holy Cross, IA, a son to Edwin and Rita (Freiburger) Duster. He was raised with a strong work ethic and a desire to make the most out of each day while taking care of those he loved. Roger thankfully found the love of his life early and was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Carol J. Bowers, on May 25, 1968. They were blessed with three children and 54 wonderful years together before Carol was sadly called home ahead of him in March of this year. Roger would admit that his heart was forever broken and this was an awfully lonely world without his beautiful bride by his side.

