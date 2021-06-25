CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Anthony Tony Boll, 49, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at his home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
The Graveside Service for Tony will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at Dubuque Memorial Gardens with full military honors rendered by the Dubuque Marine Corps League and the Iowa Army National Guard. The service will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Anthony was born Sept. 10, 1971, in Dubuque, IA, the son of David LeRoy Boll and Marie (Boll) Reisen.
He was a 1990 graduate of Hempstead High School. Just after graduation, he joined the U.S. Army and served as a highly decorated Airborne Ranger in Korea during the Desert Storm era.
He was a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service since 1998.
Tony was an outdoorsman and loved hunting, Harley Davidson Motorcycles, classic country music, watching western movies and John Wayne. He was a Chicago Bears fan and was extremely proud of being an Army Ranger.
Survivors include one son, Drew Boll, of Center Point, IA; two sisters, Ginger (Jeremy) Schoop, of Andrew, IA, and Janice (Rick Glew) Latham, of Dubuque; three aunts, Donna (Tom Riniker) Augustin, who was also his godmother and was very special to him, of Dubuque, Deb (Roger) Wernimont, of Peosta, IA, and Penny (Dave Hayes) Koehler, of Dubuque; one uncle, Dick Boll, who was also his godfather, of Epworth, IA; several nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Gary Burds, of Peosta, IA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, paternal grandparents, Andy and Bernice Boll, one aunt, Ellie Boll, and one uncle, Dennis Augustin.
The family wishes to extend an enormous thank-you, to his fellow U.S. Postal coworkers and friends, including his brothers and sisters of the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 373 for their continued support.
