ASBURY, Iowa — William “Bill” L. Phillips Sr., 84, of Asbury, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at home, surrounded by the love of his family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 26, at the Church of the Nativity with Fr. Andy Upah officiating. Burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, February 25, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Rd., Dubuque, where there will be a parish wake service at 7:30 p.m.
Bill was born on September 29, 1937 to Virgil “Bud” and Dorothy (Mengis) Phillips. He attended Dubuque Senior High School and was a proud graduate of the class of 1956. He married Norma Leytem on November 28, 1957 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Bill was a supervisor at the Dubuque Pack for 38 years until health issues forced him into an early retirement. He was a man of faith. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, God and country. He was well known for his keen sense of humor.
Bill loved camping and spending time outdoors, He was a member of the Dubuqueland Campers. He was also a regular at the local Donut Boy and enjoyed catching up with friends. He was a loyal IA Hawkeye fan. Go Hawks! Bill and Norma spent 21 years wintering at their Texas home. They were blessed with a great group of friends from all over.
Bill is survived by his wife, Norma, his children; William (Linda) Phillips Jr., of East Dubuque, and their children, Kelli Jo Becker, Kathryn “Katie” (Andy Johnson) Phillips and their daughter Avery, Kevin (Kelly) Phillips and their children Addyson, Austin, and Alivia; Robyn (Terry) Hudson of Dubuque, and their children, Nikole (R.J. Fisher) Eudaley, Brenna Hudson, Kamron (Jami) Hudson and their children Kaleb Hudson and MaKenna (Brandon) Sandvik; Brenda (Tom Behnke) Ries of Durango, and her children, Paisley (Aaron) Herbst and their children Jackson, Nolan, and baby Herbst arriving soon, Elizabeth (Ross) Dolphin and their children, Mila and Wells Dolphin. Bill is also survived by his siblings; Wayne (Sandy) Phillips of TX, and Jim (Meredith) Phillips of WA. In-laws; Betti Engler, Peggy (Gary) Bicker, Pat (Charles) Keys, Dennis Leytem, Christine Grogan, Norma Leytem, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, sister; Janice Clark, special son-in-law; Scott Ries, In-laws; Arnold, Elmeta, Butch, Bob, and Vince Leytem, Mary Lou Shappell, Dan Clark and Gene Engler.
The family wishes to thank Drs Viner, Kumor and T. Martin along with all the medical personnel who helped Bill these last 30 years.
In lieu of flowers, a William Phillips Sr. Memorial fund has been established.