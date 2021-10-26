Edward Joseph Lynch, 74, of Dubuque, died Saturday, October 23, 2021, at his home in Dubuque surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be 4:00 pm — 7:00 pm, Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory. The Moose Service will be held at 6:00 pm. All Moose members are encouraged to attend.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Edward will be 10:00 am, Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Steven Rosonke as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Ed was born November 19, 1946, in Dubuque, the son of Lester Michael and Patricia (Dunn) Lynch. On September 9, 1967, he married Diane Hirsch in St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dubuque.
Ed honorably served in the Iowa National Guard for 30 years.
Ed retired from John Deere Dubuque Works as a machinist after 36 years of service.
He was a member of the Dubuque Moose Lodge since 1998. Ed received his Pilgrim Degree of Merit in 2018, the highest degree in the Moose. Ed enjoyed golfing, woodworking, and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Diane Lynch of Dubuque, four sons, David (Sarah Wheeler) Lynch and his children: Hailey, Paige and Megan, Michael (Sarah) Lynch and their children: Brandon, Alec, Noah and Zoey, Mark (Chris) Lynch and her children: Melissa, Matt, Kami and Kim and Chad (Holly Martin) Lynch and his son: Landyn, all of Dubuque; one great-grandson, Kai; four sisters, Jackie Kenniker of Dubuque, Linda Morgan of Naples, FL, Jan (Chuck) Scott of Dubuque and Pam (Dean) Roth of Dubuque; one brother, Al (Gayle) Lynch of Ankeny and one half-brother, Jim Jones of Asbury.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Tim Morgan.
The family wishes to extend their great appreciation to Hospice of Dubuque, Grand River Oncology, ICU nurses at Finley and Dubuque Fire and Rescue.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.