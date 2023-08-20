Willis J. Elgin, Delhi, Iowa — Prayer service: 1:30 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home, and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Delhi. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Lawrence J. Friedman, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m., with a Scripture service at 4:30 p.m., today, Church of the Nativity. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21 at the church.
Charles E. Holdgrafer, Spragueville, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, Spraguville Community Center.
Dorothy Kunkel, Kieler, Wis. — Rosary service: 1:40 p.m. today, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler, Wis. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. today at the parish center; and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at the church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Sally Richard-Harkey, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Wake service: 5 p.m. today at the funeral home. Service: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, Nativity Catholic Church.
Jerald M. Kinsella, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West. Prayer service: 4 p.m. today at the church.
Kathleen M. Klein, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
James T. McDonald, Preston, Iowa — Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Preston.
Willis P. Wagner, Holy Cross, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, Holy Cross Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.