Willis J. Elgin, Delhi, Iowa — Prayer service: 1:30 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home, and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Delhi. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.

Lawrence J. Friedman, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m., with a Scripture service at 4:30 p.m., today, Church of the Nativity. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21 at the church.

Recommended for you