Jean L. Ambrosy, Andrew, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Carson Celebration of Life, Maquoketa, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m.
Gary L. Cooper, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the church.
Gregory Edmonds, Galena, Ill. — Service: 11 a.m. today at Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Alan D. England, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
David G. Felderman, Dubuque — Memorial service: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Asbury. Celebration of life: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Thunder Hills Country Club, 16682 Thunder Hills Dr., Peosta.
William H. Frommelt, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Sharon Killian, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Barbara A. Knepper, Pewaukee, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Aug. 31, St. Anthony on the Lake Catholic Church, Pewaukee. Mass of Christian burial: to follow at noon at the church.
Peter A. Reinert, Sr., Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, Immaculate Conception Parish, Kieler, Wis.
Jayne A. Sauer, Indianapolis — Celebration of life: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Noblesville, Ind.
Marsha M. Saunders, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at the funeral home.
Warren C. Stoner, Tama, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Tama. Memorial service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Norma J. Swift, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. today, St. Raphael Cathedral.
Rosalyn I. Walston, Fulton, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, St. John the Baptist Church’s Antl Hall, Savanna, Ill. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
