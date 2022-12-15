Richard A. “Dick” Hesseling Sr., age 79, of Dubuque, passed away at 8:23 a.m., on Monday, December 12, 2022, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital. To honor Dick’s life, family and friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m., on Friday, at Behr Funeral Home with Martin Hesseling officiating. Entombment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Dick was born on February 11, 1943, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Donald and Delores (Haun) Hesseling.
Dick attended school in Dubuque where he graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. He went on to honorably serve his country with the U.S. Army from 1962-1965, in Vietnam. After returning to the states Dick was married to the love of his life, Jean Fecker, on August 27, 1966, at the Church of the Nativity in Dubuque. They celebrated 56 years of marriage this year and have 4 wonderful children together. Dick was a great provider for his family and worked in law enforcement with Dubuque County for 12-14 years, as well as being a self employed truck driver for over 30 years. When he wasn’t working Dick enjoyed taking on remodeling projects and learning new things on his computer. He also liked shooting and reloading with Jean and the family, watching Westerns and music shows on TV. His faith was very important in Dick’s life and he recited the Rosary regularly. Above all, Dick loved his family and spending time with Jean, the children and grandchildren brought him great joy!
Those left to cherish Dick’s memory include his wife, Jean Hesseling, Dubuque, IA; his children, Cindy (Kevin) Kruse, Dubuque, IA, Richard (Carolyn) Hesseling Jr., Dubuque, IA, Donald (Betty) Hesseling, Waterloo, IA and Martin (Sarah) Hesseling, Davenport, IA; his 11 grandchildren; his 12 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters-in-law, Mary Hesseling, Florida and Juanita Hesseling, Georgia; and his nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Brandon; 2 sisters, Arlene (John) Misenberg and Leann (Dick) Kendrick; and 3 brothers, Donald (Pat) Hesseling, Tom Hesseling and John “Jack” Hesseling.
Dick’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital for all of their kindness and the outstanding care they provided for Dick.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Dick’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Richard Hesseling Sr. Family.
