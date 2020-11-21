Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Gary L. Blum, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque. Services: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Jean Dunne, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Patrick Church, Garryowen, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Ralph Hastings, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Ill. Services: 2 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Glen W. Koetz, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Robert A. Lange, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Dubuque. Services: 1:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Ronald P. Nauman, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque.
Gary Nodolf, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 10 a.m. to noon today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wis.
Barbara Zubler, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.