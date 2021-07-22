GALENA, Ill. — Esther Lieberman passed away only hours after celebrating her 94th birthday with beloved friends and family July 10, 2021, at a party at Recreation Park in Galena, IL. She blew out her candles and joked with her son, Robert Lieberman, her sister, June Kraus Finfer, and her grandson, Noah Lieberman (Lauren), as well as nieces Bonnie Litch and Lisa Degen and nephew Larry Kraus, cousins Annalee and Joel Weisman, and dear friends, Amelia Wilson and Charlene Price.
Esther, originally from Chicago, lived in Galena many years with her husband, Archie Lieberman (deceased), her son Robert Lieberman, and two sons Kurt and Eric, both deceased. She is the sister of Arthur Kraus (deceased) and daughter of Louis and Beatrice Kraus (deceased).
She was an active member of many organizations, including the League of Women Voters, Freeway Watch Committee and Temple Beth El. She always brought her good humor and sharp mind to every endeavor, and she will be missed greatly by everyone who knew her.
Interment was at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 Rand Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois, on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 2:30, and shiva immediately after and Friday 1-5, Saturday 7-9, and Sunday 1-4 at the home of June Finfer, 2068 W. Farwell, Chicago.
A memorial service is planned in Galena at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Furlong Funeral Chapel, 100 Caroldon Court, Galena, where family and friends may gather after 1 p.m. until the time of the service. A reception will follow at Under the Lamplight Dinner Theater, 129 S. Main St., Galena. Donations would be appreciated to the Dubuque Rescue Mission in memory of Esther.