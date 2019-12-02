Theodore M. Blanchard, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday,
Dec. 3, Church of the Nativity. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, and after 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the church.
Leon W. Bleile, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church.
Karen M. Crawford, Dubuque — Services: 1 p.m. today, Faith Temple United Pentecostal Church.
Roger W. Hager, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 7, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Vernon W. Helle, Savanna, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Thomas L. Hildebrand, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Bernette F. Kauffmann, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church, 2921 Central Avenue.
William P. Kelzer, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday,
Dec. 3, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday until time of
services at the church.
David C. Kirsch, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville.
Donna M. Koob, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church, 2921 Central Avenue. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.