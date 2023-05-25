William Brooks, Stockton, ill. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10 a.m. Friday, June 2, Holy Cross Catholic Church, Stockton. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Oren K. Dimick, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 26, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
James J. Dueland, Mason City, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10, Happy’s Place.
Donna Flynn, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, June 3, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3 at the church.
Nichole F. Hall, Stratford. N.J. — Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Elaine Hoffmann, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Morris Funeral Home, Guttenberg; and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday, May 26, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Karen A. Leisen, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity.
Walter W. McLaughlin, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 11 a.m. Friday, May 26, at the funeral home.
Jerome W. Reuter, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, St. Thomas Catholic Church, Potosi. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Sherrie A. Stangl, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City; and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 27, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Sinsinawa. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Helen R. Steele, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 26, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Patricia Ann Taylor, Dubuque — Sharing of memories: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 26, Mary Frances Clarke Chapel, Mount Carmel Bluffs. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the chapel.