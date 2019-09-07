Evelyn Blosch-Poulsen, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.
Eldon J. Budden, Menominee, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Nativity BVM Church, Menominee. Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today at the church.
Lester J. Deininger, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Furlong Funeral Home, Galena.
Kevin Dunlap, Hopkinton, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 10:30 a.m. today, Hopkinton Community Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Patricia L. Gabrielson, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, Bethany Home.
Gary L. Govier, Fennimore, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. today, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore. Visitation: 10 a.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.
Mary Ann Hermsen, New Vienna, Iowa — Services: 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville, Iowa, and 11 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the church.
Wilma L. Howarth, Elizabeth, Ill. — Services: 1 p.m. today, First United Methodist Church, Elizabeth. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Joyce M. Kirschbaum, Fennimore, Wis. — Memorial services: 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, Fennimore United Methodist Church. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Monday at the church.
Clarence J. Klein, Dubuque, formerly of Rickardsville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, St. Joseph Church, Rickardsville. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the church.
Patricia M. Langmeier, Patch Grove, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, St. John’s Catholic Church, Patch Grove. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, and after 9:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Joan Lansing, Ossian, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Ossian. Services: Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Jeffery J. McLaughlin, Dubuque — Services: 12:30 p.m. today, Church of the Nativity. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. today at the church.
Leona C. Niehaus, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville.
Helen E. Oster, East Dubuque, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, East Dubuque. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque.
Peter J. Reichling, Darlington, Wis. — Services: Noon today, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Darlington. Visitation: 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. today at the church.
Viola A. Roeder, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Alfred A. Schmitt, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
Richard P. Schuster, Darlington, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Cuba City.
Daisy A. Stabenow, Dubuque — Services: 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 4 p.m. Monday until time of services at the funeral home.
Barbara C. Stuckey, Eastman, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Salem United Methodist Church, Eastman. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today until time of services at the church.