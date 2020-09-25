NEW VIENNA, Iowa — Joseph James Gudenkauf, 39, of New Vienna and formerly of West Des Moines, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at his home after a long battle with cancer.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, in Dyersville. Visitation will continue Monday from 9 — 10 a.m. at Kramer Funeral Home prior to funeral services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna, Iowa, with burial in St. Francis Cemetery in Dyersville.
Joe was born August 25, 1981, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Ron & Alice (Recker) Gudenkauf. He graduated from Beckman High School with the class of 2000 and earned his Associates Degree from Wyoming Tech. He worked as an automotive service manager at several dealerships.
Joe especially loved his children and the time he spent with them. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, snow skiing, snowmobiling, water skiing and boating.
Survivors include his children, Gabriel, Rory and Knox Gudenkauf, his parents, Ron and Alice, of New Vienna; siblings, Scott (Terrie) Gudenkauf, of Marion, IA, Karen (Gary) Boertlein, of Orland Park, IL, Lynn (Brian) Lund, of San Diego, CA, and Adam (Stephanie) Gudenkauf, of Ankeny, IA; 16 nieces and nephews and many aunts, uncles and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Mae (Slauson) Gudenkauf; maternal grandparents, John and Marcella (Conrad) Recker; and a nephew, Samuel Gudenkauf.
We would like the thank Kelli, Nichole, Julie and Melissa, nurses with Hospice of Dubuque, for their compassionate and skilled care, and for the spiritual direction of Fr. Dennis Quint.
