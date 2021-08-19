BELLEVUE, Iowa — Collin J. Long, 26, of Bellevue, died on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. today at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue, where a funeral Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20

The Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, in Bellevue, is assisting the family.

