Collin J. Long Telegraph Herald Aug 19, 2021 BELLEVUE, Iowa — Collin J. Long, 26, of Bellevue, died on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. today at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bellevue, where a funeral Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20The Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, in Bellevue, is assisting the family.