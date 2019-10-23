Bruce W. Ferguson, 88, of Naperville, Ill., Winter, Wis., and St. Pete Beach, Fla., died Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Luther Manor.
Private family services will be held.
Bruce was born June 20, 1931, in Chicago, Ill., son of Joseph and Elspeth (Archer) Ferguson. He attended LeMoyne Elementary and graduated from Lake View High School in Chicago. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Dubuque and master’s degree from Northern Illinois University, with doctoral work at the Ohio State University. On August 7, 1954, he married Carol Capp, and together they raised five children.
Bruce was a lifelong educator and mentor, teaching in the field of physical education for over 40 years. Bruce was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Naperville and also belonged to the Illinois Association of Health Physical Education and Recreation, where he served as President of the Midwest Region. He enjoyed his association with the University of Dubuque, where he served in various capacities. He thoroughly enjoyed his summers at Pinecrest Resort on Barker Lake in Winter, which he and Carol operated for more than 40 years. He greatly enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and guests. He was also an avid swimmer and a big Cubs fan.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carol Capp Ferguson; four children, Sheri Garner and her children, Sarah (Kevin) Malia and their children, Rory and Tess; and Abigail Urban and her children, Nora and Grant; Beth (Lusmila) Ferguson and their children, Luciel, Veronica and her child Isabela, Christina, and Julissa; Gary (April) Ferguson and their children, Magdalena, Mateo, Miarosa, Micaela, Casper, Chadwick and Careabella; and Andrew (John Hoefler) Ferguson and their children, Megan Ferguson and Devyn, Austin, Jenna and Ethan Hoefler. He is also survived by a brother, Ronald (Dorothy) Ferguson, of Port Charlotte, Fla.; and a special former daughter-in-law, Clare Ferguson, of Dubuque.
In addition to his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by a son, Randy (in childhood).
Special thanks go to the wonderful staff at Luther Manor, Dr. Jacobitz-Kizzier, and Dr. Meurer, and the staff at Hospice of Dubuque for their compassionate care.
The family would also like to thank Bradley Rudi, good friend and helper in Winter.
