HANOVER, Ill. — James “Jim” “Bucky” Buckholz, age 72, of Hanover, Illinois, and a Vietnam Veteran, died Friday, January 3, 2020, at the VA Hospital, Iowa City, Iowa, with his family by his side.
A funeral service will be held 12 p.m. noon Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Hanover, followed by burial in Evergreen Cemetery, with full military rites by the Elizabeth-Hanover VFW and the Stockton American Legion. Visitation will be held 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon Wednesday, January 8, at the funeral home. Friends are invited to share in Jim’s life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.