Thomas Eugene (Tom) Hoelscher, 71, of Dubuque, IA died on December 17, 2022 of cancer. He endured cancer with grace, dignity, and a wry sense of humor.

Services will be held at Nativity Parish in Dubuque, IA. The visitation will be Wednesday, December 21, 2022 beginning with a prayer service at 3pm and concluding at 7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 10am with Father Jim Miller officiating. Behr Funeral Home is assisting the family.

