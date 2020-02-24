GUTTENBERG, Iowa — LaVonne Parker, 86, of Guttenberg, Iowa, died February 21, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St, Guttenberg, IA. Private Family Services will be at a later date.
