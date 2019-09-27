DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Randall C. “Randy” Wernimont, 64, of Dyersville, Iowa, formerly of Epworth, Iowa, passed away on September 22, 2019, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Church in Peosta, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Asbury, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 3 until 7 p.m. today at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be held at 3 p.m. Family and friends may also gather after 9 a.m. on Saturday at the church until time of Mass.
Randy was born on March 16, 1955, in Dubuque, the son of Vincent and Donita (Gansemer) Wernimont. He was a member of the Iowa National Guard for six years. Randy enjoyed euchre, fishing, hunting and gardening, but he mostly enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his children, Ann (Dennis) Fultner, of Maquoketa, Iowa, and Michael Wernimont, of Sherrill, Iowa; his three grandchildren, Larissa Fultner, Kendra Fultner and Marcus Fultner; his mother, Donita Clendenen; and siblings, Rick (Kim) Wernimont, Rhonda (Jerry) Jordan and Roger (Deb) Wernimont; along with 14 nieces and nephews.
Randy was preceded in death by his father, Vincent; and two nephews, Eric and Jefferson.
In lieu of flowers, a Randall C. Wernimont memorial fund will be established.