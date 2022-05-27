POTOSI, Wis. — Harold “Harry” Schiffman, 85, of Potosi, Wisconsin, passed away on May 24, 2022. He was born at home on August 6, 1936 in Galena, Illinois to Harry & Dolores (Hinderman) Schiffman. He married Theresa Menne on May 15, 1957, in Potosi, Wisconsin.
Harold and Theresa farmed in Potosi for many years. He later worked for Schaefer Tire in Potosi and thoroughly enjoyed the many people he met on his sales route. He was actively involved in the Sts. Andrew-Thomas Parish. He enjoyed spending time with family, playing cards, and visiting with friends. Harry was a happy and social person, and positively touched the lives of many.
Harold is survived by his children, Nancy (Dale) Oyen, Diane (Alan) Bennett, Robert (Lisa) Schiffman, Roger (Sadiya Alilire) Schiffman, and Lori (Kevin) Pond; grandchildren, Joseph (Lacy) Oyen, Fatima Loeliger, Fatuma-Ayaan Rinderknecht, and Koshan Schiffman; great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Amelia Oyen; a sister, Vera (Gerald “Jerry”) Kruser; sisters-in-law: Ruth Houtakker, Dolores Schiffman, and Dorothy Chapman; brothers-in-law, Terry Bode and John “Jack” Pitzen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Theresa, in 2019; grandson, Brad Oyen; brothers, Paul (Delores) Schiffman and Engelbert (Dorothy Chapman) Schiffman; sisters, Joyce (David) Pearce, Adele (Dick) Helbing, Jane (Terry) Bode, Mary Lou (Al) Feltes and Sharon (Jack) Pitzen; and brothers-in-law, Donald (Ruth) Houtakker, David (Joyce) Pearce, Al (Mary Lou) Feltes, and Dick (Adele) Helbing.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 28, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Tennyson. Father Richard Leffler will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, where military rites will be accorded. Friends may call from 8:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jeffrey White, Grant County Hospice, and the staff at Edenbrook Nursing Home for their excellent and compassionate care during the last two weeks.
