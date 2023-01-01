Judith L. “Judy” Hantelmann, age 82, of Dubuque, IA, completed her earthly journey suddenly on December 14, 2022, at home.
To honor Judy’s life, a private family service is being held at a later date. Burial will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dubuque at a later date.
Judy was born on July 21, 1940, in Cleveland, OH, a daughter to William T. and Ora Mae “Mickey” (Rich) Tannehill, Jr. Judy eventually met her soul-mate, J. Roger Hantelmann, and the couple was united in marriage on March 29, 1958, in Ardmore, OK. They were blessed with four sons and many wonderful years together. Judy did work outside of the house for many years primarily with Montgomery Wards, but she also invested a few years with Nordstrom’s as well. But, truth be told, Judy’s heart was always at home with her family. She was a naturally gifted wife, mother, and grandmother who found her greatest moments in this life to only occur when they were close by. In her free-time, Judy always enjoyed sitting down with a good book, but she also spent over 20 years teaching country dancing while enjoying many friendships along the way. Judy was also a proud senior board member of the Salvation Army where her love and concern for others was continually on display. Our hearts are broken beyond measure today with the sudden absence of Judy from our physical lives. Thankfully the abundance of beautiful memories which she leaves behind will help to heal the pain in time, but for now we’ll simply lean on her love, legacy and the shining light which continues to flicker in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. Thank you, Judy, for being the best you could be for all who counted on you and may the Lord grant you His eternal peace while we wait to see your precious smile once again.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Judy include her loving husband of 64 years, John R. “Roger” Hantelmann, Dubuque, IA; her two sons, Marty D. (Pam) Hantelmann, Dubuque, IA, and Curtiss L. (Barbara) Hantelmann, Irving, TX; her grandchildren, Chad Moore, Shauna Hantelmann, Michael Stegman, Michelle Stegman-Garcia, and Melissa Hantelmann; her great-grandchildren, Joseph, Loralei, Preston, Kahlan, Grayson, and Madilyn; her sister, Patricia Rushing, Pilot Point, TX; along with numerous extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; and two sons, Michael Hantelmann, age 49 years, and William Hantelmann, passed in early infancy.
