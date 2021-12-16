WARREN, Ill. — Donna M. Wolfram, 92, of Warren, died on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Warren. Services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the church.

Leamon Funeral Home, of Lena, is assisting the family.

