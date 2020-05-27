WEST UNION, Iowa — Dorline Allbee returned to her heavenly father at age 98 on May 23, 2020, while in residence at Stoney Brook Village, in West Union, Iowa.
Due to restrictions caused by COVID-19, only a private visitation and grave-side service for immediate family will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Zion Lutheran Church, West Union, Iowa, and Friends of the Library, of West Union, Iowa. Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home in West Union, Iowa, is assisting the family.