PRESTON, Iowa — Richarda “Ricky” Ertmer, 49, of Preston, Iowa, and formerly of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday morning, October 27, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.
A gathering of family and friends celebrating “Ricky’s” life will be held at 10 A.M. on Halloween (her favorite holiday) Sunday, October 31, 2021, with a meal to follow at 11 A.M. at the Eagles Club in Maquoketa. A private burial will be held at a later date. At Peace Cremation Services have been provided by Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa.
Richarda Ertmer was born on June 5, 1972 in Freeport, Illinois, to Richard and Sue Alice (Splinter) Ertmer. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona and was a 1991 graduate of Northwest High School. She then received EMT and RN training at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta.
“Ricky” had worked for twelve years in the sporting goods department at Walmart in Dubuque. She then worked as a call center associate at Focus Services in Dubuque until she became disabled. She enjoyed reading, fishing and anything to do with the supernatural.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Amber Beldt of Sheldon, IA, Zacharia St. Claire of Dyersville, IA, and Tyler St. Claire of Preston, IA; 3 grandchildren, William, Rain and Javelin; sisters, Tammy (Dean) Belding of Mesa, AZ, and Vicky Ruff of OH; and a brother, Travis Schultz of Dubuque, IA. She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a Richarda “Ricky” Ertmer memorial fund has been established. Please make checks payable to Zacharia St. Claire.
The Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family. Please feel free to call or stop at the funeral home with notes of support or leave words of comfort on the funeral home website at www.CarsonAndSon.com.