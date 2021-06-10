Leon A. Berns, Garnavillo, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Garnavillo. Services: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Katherine C. Carothers, Asbury, Iowa — Services: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive.
Nicholas L. Cushman, Belmont, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wis. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
William K. Duffy, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday, June 11, St. Joseph Key West Church.
Wayne W. Hansen, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Faith Lutheran Church, Cuba City, Wis. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Mary K. Levens, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Funeral Mass: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Roberta Meyer, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Dubuque. Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Michael L. Trowbridge, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
JoAnn Stokesberry, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, St. Lawrence Church, Otter Creek, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.