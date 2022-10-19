GALENA, Ill. — Joan Irene Benson, 87, of Galena, IL passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community. A funeral mass will be held at 11 AM, Friday, October 21, 2022, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena, and where friends may call after 10:30 AM until the time of mass. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 PM, on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. A parish rosary will begin at 3:30 PM on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Galena. She was born May 13, 1935, in Quincy, IL the daughter of Joseph and Irene (Muchow) Feeley. Joan graduated from Galena High School. She was united in marriage to James D. Benson Jr. on August 25, 1956, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena, and he preceded her in death on June 14, 2018. Joan worked as a bookkeeper for Feeley Real Estate and Insurance, The County Highway Department, and County Treasurer. She also worked the front desk for Alliant Energy. Her pride and joy were her children and later her grandchildren, babysitting and attending their many activities throughout the years. Joan enjoyed bowling. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters, Altar and Rosary Society, St. Michaels Church, and its choir.
She is survived by a daughter, Cindy (Keith) Knautz, of Galena, a son, Dan (Amy) Benson, Galena; four grandchildren, Tim (Jodi) Knautz, Danielle Benson, Sara and Sydney Benson; a great-granddaughter, Stella Knautz; two sisters, Carol (Dr. Bob) Metzger and Ann (Mark) Oldenburg and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, four grandchildren: Dustin, Jennifer, Jamie, and Ashley Knautz, a sister, Mary Brodrecht, and brother-in-law, Mel Brodrecht.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Hospice of Dubuque and Galena Stauss Senior Care Community, especially the RN’s and CNA’sfor the compassionate care shown to Joan.
