Edward J. Lynch Telegraph Herald Oct 24, 2021 8 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Edward J. Lynch, 74, of Dubuque, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory.Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today