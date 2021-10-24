Edward J. Lynch, 74, of Dubuque, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

