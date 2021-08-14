James F. Paradiso, 69, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at the Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from 4:00 pm — 7:00 pm at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Jim will be Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 10:30 am at Church of the Nativity. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. The mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Jim was born September 18, 1951, in Dubuque, the son of Frank and Veronica (Forrest) Paradiso.
He attended the University of Dubuque where he was on the Dean’s list.
Jim was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus. Jim played for many softball teams in the Tri-State area and was eventually inducted into the Softball Hall of Fame. He also enjoyed playing golf, fishing and cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals.
Jim was proud of many things, but he was most proud of his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his former wife, Kimberly Pettit of Gays Mills, WI; his children, James “Jimmy” Paradiso, John Paradiso and Jessica (Jimmy) Dreier, all of Dubuque; his grandchildren, Alivia, Madilynn, Izabella and Jase; his siblings, Veronica “Ronnie” Paradiso, Patricia (Kevin) Chapman, Mary Ann (Jerry) Jochum, Philip (Susan) Paradiso and Michael G. (Cindy) Paradiso and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to extend their deep appreciation to all the nurses and staff at Stonehill Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.