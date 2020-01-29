Katharine B. Gray Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Jan 29, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CUBA CITY, Wis. — Katharine B. Gray, 100, of Cuba City, Wis., died January 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cuba-city-wis Grant-county-wis Lafayette-county-wis ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today