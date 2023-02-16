Joyce Arleen Thill, 71, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at her home surrounded by family.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 10:15 am Saturday, February 18, 2023 at St. Anthony Catholic Church.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Joyce will be 10:30 am Saturday, February 18, 2023, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Steven Rosonke as the Celebrant. Entombment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Joyce was born July 25, 1951, in Harvey, IL, the daughter of Wesley Daniel and Leola Marie Reed Ferris. On October 20, 1978, she married Dennis Joseph Thill in Dubuque.
She was a 1969 graduate of Alameda High School in Denver, CO.
She graduated from Western State College in Gunnison, CO in 1975.
Joyce worked in medical transcription at Medical Associates. She retired in 2016.
She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. She loved to read and loved dogs, especially her Minnie and Daisy.
She enjoyed genealogy and was an avid cookbook collector. She took great joy in spoiling her granddaughters.
Survivors include her husband, Dennis; one son, Scott Joseph (Lindsay) Thill of DePere, WI; two daughters, Kyleen Marie Thill of Asbury, IA and Kristy Anne Thill of Dubuque, IA; two granddaughters, Gemma and Nora Thill; one sister, Betty Conyers of Andrews, TX; three brothers-in-law, Deacon James Thill, Thomas (Diane) Thill, and Gary (Lory) Thill, all of Dubuque; one sister-in-law, Barbara Jungk of Tomball, TX; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her father- and mother-in-law, Gerald and Marjorie Thill, one sister-in-law, Sandra Thill, one brother-in-law, Lyle Conyers, one niece, Roberta Wolbers, and one great-nephew, Nicholas LeGrand.
A memorial has been established.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Joyce’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
